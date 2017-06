CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A search is underway for a man and his son believed to have gone missing at Carlsbad Caverns National Park.

The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office says Robert Pluta and his son Bobby were last heard from on Wednesday.

It was not until Monday, when rangers found their truck at the Rattlesnake Trail Head, when the search for the pair began.

All terrain vehicles and a tactical helicopter are aiding in the search.