APD: Suspect in custody after chase through Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says a suspect is in custody following a chase through the city.

Police say the suspect fled in an RV after officers attempted to apprehend the suspect in the North Valley.

APD says officers chased the suspect to the area of Washington and Indian School where a K-9 officer’s vehicle was involved in an accident.

The officer, his K-9, and the civilian who was involved are all said to be OK.

Police say the chase continued to the area of Coors and Irving, where there were multiple other crashes.

That’s where officers were able to take the suspect into custody.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 as a crew on scene and will provide updates.

Traffic Alert: Washington/Indian School Coors/Irving Pursuit of wanted Felon. No major injuries reported. Suspect in custody — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) June 21, 2017