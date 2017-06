ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department needs your help finding a thief who made off with some pretty unique items.

The man broke into a home last month armed with a gun and a crowbar.

He took two guns and three computers, but he also took some items with sentimental value to the homeowner, including a ring and a flag.

If you have any information about the suspects or have seen these items, call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.