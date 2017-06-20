Albuquerque mayor, fire officials encourage firework safety

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As you and your family gear up for the Fourth of July, city officials are helping make sure you celebrate safely.

The mayor and the Albuquerque Fire Department are encouraging you to enjoy the big, public firework displays instead of buying and lighting your own fireworks.

AFD says if you do buy fireworks, buy locally to ensure that they are legal.

“If you buy locally they will all say ‘caution,’ that is the purpose of our inspectors. They’ll all immediately start going out to the vendors and if the vendor sells anything with the word ‘vendor’ on it they’re going to get cited for selling illegal fireworks in the city,” AFD Chief David Downey said.

Anyone who is caught with illegal fireworks could be fined up to $500.

 

