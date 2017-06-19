Warming weather requires rattlesnake awareness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the temperatures rising, the time is now to become more aware of rattlesnake habits, and how to avoid getting bitten.

New Mexicans beware, we’re quickly warming into snake season. Last year, the New Mexico Poison and Drug Information Center reported nearly 100 cases of snake exposure.

Venomous snakes found in New Mexico include rattlesnakes and coral snakes in the southwest part of the state. Most snakebites occur when people accidentally step on or come across a snake, frightening it and causing it to bite defensively.

For more information on snakes or how to avoid them, visit the NM Poison Center website.