Volunteer mentorship program ensures success for kids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Reversing low graduation rates is a breeze for the New Mexico chapter of a well-known youth mentorship program.

While statewide graduation rates are incredibly low, there is one group of students whose graduation rate is off the charts. They’re the students who took part in the Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Central New Mexico’s “Mentor 2.0” program. The program matches caring mentors with high school freshmen for their high school career. The first Mentor 2.0 “class” just graduated in May with a 98 percent success rate.

For more information on the program or to become a mentor, visit the BBBS website.