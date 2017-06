DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – How would you like to reenact history?

The Travel Channel is coming to Durango Sunday and it’s looking for extras to take part in a reenactment of one of the infamous outlaw Butch Cassidy’s train robberies.

It will be filmed at the Durango train depot and will be part of the Travel Channel’s “Expedition Unknown.”

They are looking for a “gentlemanly, charming outlaw type,” as well as “cowboy and conductor types.”