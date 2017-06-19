Teens get police officer experience at State Police Youth Academy

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A taste of what it takes to be a New Mexico State Police officer, that’s what some teens are in for this week at the State Police Youth Academy.

The camp is happening all week long at the DPS academy in Santa Fe and it’s just like the real deal.

They take part in everything from defensive driving to shooting practice and crime scene investigation. Even bomb squad and aircraft demonstrations.

Officials say these kids dream of being police officers and while it’s a tough week, it’s worth it.

The academy is free and open to all New Mexico students.