LORDSBURG, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police says it is investigating a 25 car pile-up crash scene near Lordsburg in Hidalgo County.

The crash happened on westbound Interstate 10 at mile marker 11 around 5 p.m.

Police say four people were killed in the chain-reaction crash, which was caused by a dust storm that resulted in limited visibility.

NMSP says 18 commercial vehicles and seven passenger vehicles were involved.

No further information is available at this time.