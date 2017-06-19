State Police: Escaped Cibola County inmate found in Grants

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police say escaped inmate Ramon Lorenzo was found Monday in Grants.

They say Lorenzo was located and taken into custody without incident around 6:30 p.m.

The 22-year-old had escaped from Cibola County Detention Center nearly a week ago. At the time, he was waiting to be transferred to the Department of Corrections for a case involving armed robbery and aggravated battery.

Police say multiple others who were found with Lorenzo are also facing charges for harboring/aiding a felon.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No further information is available at this time.