Ryan McMahon is PCL Player of the Week after feasting on Triple A pitching

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ryan McMahon has been in an Albuquerque Isotopes uniform for about two weeks. Now, the Isotopes third baseman is the PCL Player of the Week.

McMahon batted .593 in his last six games going 16 for 27.

In that six game span he hit five home runs and drove in 14. McMahon also had four doubles to help him become the first Isotopes player to snag the honor of Player of the Week since Stephen Cardullo did so for the week of July 27 through August 3, 2016. McMahon had multi hit games in four of his six outings.

His batting average, hits, home runs and RBI all led the PCL during the six game run. The Colorado Rockies No. 5 prospect and 2013 second round selection is currently hitting .359 overall with 11 home runs, 51 RBI and nine stolen bases.