Rio Rancho police say man was spying on woman in bathroom stall

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A man has been arrested after police say he was peeping on a young woman in a bathroom stall.

According to the Rio Rancho Observer, the 18-year-old woman told police she was in the restroom at the Dion’s on High Resort last month when she saw a mirror come from underneath the stall next to her.

She says she yelled at the man, 36-year-old Jeffrey Jones, and he ran out saying he didn’t know it was the woman’s restroom.

Police say he tried to do the same thing at a nearby Target.

According to court documents, Jones has been arrested on similar charges in Albuquerque.