Relay For Life is a grassroots, community-based team event, Saturday, August 25, 2017 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Expo New Mexico.

EVENT INFO

Every Relay has different components, but here are a few things they all have in common:

OPENING CEREMONY

We’ll kick off the event by celebrating everyone who’s been affected by cancer. Whether someone’s been diagnosed for 10 days or been cancer-free for 10 years, they gather together for the crowd to cheer them on.

SURVIVORS LAP

Survivors define courage and inspire those facing a cancer diagnosis. Their strength is honored with each step they take around the first lap. If you know anyone who’s overcome cancer, invite them to join.

CAREGIVER’S LAP

Caring for others is such a selfless act, which is why we honor caregivers with a lap. They often walk with the person they’ve supported.

LUMINARIA CEREMONY

Each Luminaria bag represents a loved one lost to cancer, brings support to those affected by it, and honors survivors. This powerful moment gives people the opportunity to grieve but also offers hope and comfort.

CLOSING CEREMONY

We celebrate all that we’ve accomplished together and remember those we’ve lost. Together, we commit to take action and help end the pain and suffering of cancer.