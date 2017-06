ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police need your help to find out more about a shooting early Sunday morning in southeast Albuquerque that left a man injured. It happened near the entrance to a mobile home park near Eubank and Southern.

The Albuquerque Police Department didn’t name the victim who is in critical condition at the hospital from multiple gunshots wounds.

No other details have been released.

If you know anything call 242-COPS.