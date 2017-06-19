Police ID officer in fatal shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police have released the name of the officer involved in a deadly shooting in late May.

State Police said it happened on May 26, at a home in San Rafael. They got an anonymous tip that a homicide suspect was at the home. When officers arrived they found 59-year-old Hector Gamboa inside. Gamboa was wanted for the murder of his girlfriend.

Police said Gamboa barricaded himself in the home and refused to comply with officers’ commands.

According to State Police Albuquerque Police Officer Nathan Cadroy-Croteau was assisting the New Mexico State Police Tactical Team at the time of the shooting.

The shooting is still under investigation, police say.