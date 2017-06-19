Old Town business angry after city crews leave trash behind

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a messy situation outside of a business in Albuquerque’s Old Town, one of the most popular places for tourists.

Business owners are pointing their fingers at the city, after Solid Waste crews missed the Friday garbage pickup, then left a mess behind when they finally showed up Monday.

It’s not an ideal sight for those strolling through Old Town.

“When we’re walking by as just tourist, you can just see it’s kind of trashy. You just feel like you’d be in New York City,” tourist Susie Carroll said.

Both the landlord and owner of Old Town Pizza say the city didn’t pick up the trash on Friday, their regular trash day. After several reports were filed, Solid Waste crews came Monday morning but still didn’t finish the job.

“We noticed that it’s attracting rodents in the evening as well as flies. It’s just not a sanitary situation,” said landlord Anna Marie Carroll.

Sold Waste told KRQE News 13 they believe the route was missed due to Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction. As for leaving the bags after they did come by, they say that crews can’t gather the waste by hand. All trash needs to be in the dumpster.

After the parlor called again Monday morning, the city did send a supervisor to take a look at the situation. When he left, the trash remained.

“It feels like the city doesn’t care about the businesses. I feel like the construction is a burden for the city and everyone else has to deal with it except for them,” owner Marlene Rodriguez said.

The owners say the Sold Waste supervisor who came by did apologize that crews left the mess behind.

While the city says Solid Waste workers won’t collect trash by hand, it’s worth noting the only reason the dumpster was overflowing in the first place was because the city missed the garbage pickup Friday, before a busy weekend.