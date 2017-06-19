New Mexico prison inmate sues for her right to breast feed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico prison inmate has filed suit against the state for her right to breast feed.

Monique Hidalgo has been at the women’s prison in Grants since September after several probation violations in a drug case.

Last month, she gave birth to a baby girl and she claims when she returned to prison she wasn’t allowed to breast feed during routine family visits.

According to the lawsuit, orders from Hidalgo’s doctor says she needs to nurse her baby to help her recover from being born addicted to opioids.

The lawsuit is against the Department of Corrections and two guards.

Hidalgo is seeking damages for pain and suffering and emotional distress.