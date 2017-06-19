New Mexico prison inmate sues for her right to breast feed

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico prison inmate has filed suit against the state for her right to breast feed.

Monique Hidalgo has been at the women’s prison in Grants since September after several probation violations in a drug case.

Last month, she gave birth to a baby girl and she claims when she returned to prison she wasn’t allowed to breast feed during routine family visits.

According to the lawsuit, orders from Hidalgo’s doctor says she needs to nurse her baby to help her recover from being born addicted to opioids.

The lawsuit is against the Department of Corrections and two guards.

Hidalgo is seeking damages for pain and suffering and emotional distress.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s