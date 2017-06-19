New details about suspect in Alamogordo hostage case

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – With 15,000 to 20,000 cars passing McGinn’s Pistachio Tree Farms daily, the owner was expecting crowds on Father’s Day.

“It was Father’s Day, Sunday, so it was gonna be a busy day.”

Instead, his customers and workers found themselves in the middle of a hostage situation.

“This is my home and I take it very personally….as would anyone, I would think,” said Tim McGinn, owner of McGinn’s Pistachio Tree Farms.

McGinn’s Pistachio Tree Ranch is currently closed for repairs.

Workers and hostages who were held inside Sunday can also breathe a bit easier now that Caleb Scroggins, the suspect, has been charged.

In a criminal complaint, Alamogordo Police say Scroggins shot and wounded a man at a mobile home park 11 miles away from the pistachio farm, then led deputies and police on a chase until he crashed outside McGinn’s.

The series of events led to a shootout.

Police say workers at the farm saw Scroggins running toward them, so they locked up the store. Then Scroggins opened fire on the building, shooting out the doors before holding about 19 people inside hostage.

Scroggins released them after three and a half hours, before surrendering himself.

“It was a very stressful situation and they were happy to be out of that situation as quickly as possible,” McGinn said.

McGinn was not inside during the mayhem. He was on site and waiting on pins and needles.

“We are just thankful to law enforcement for their obviously quick and effective and intelligent response. We’re just very thankful to the good Lord that nobody got hurt,” McGinn said with a sigh of relief.

 

