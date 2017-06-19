Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast

Sunny and Very Hot!

A very powerful ridge of high-pressure will move toward New Mexico over the next few days. The result will be temperatures well over 100° for many areas through Friday. In Albuquerque Our warmest day looks like Thursday with a high of 103°. Big-time relief on the way over the weekend as moisture finally moves in and highs don’t escape the 80s.

