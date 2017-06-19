A very powerful ridge of high-pressure will move toward New Mexico over the next few days. The result will be temperatures well over 100° for many areas through Friday. In Albuquerque Our warmest day looks like Thursday with a high of 103°. Big-time relief on the way over the weekend as moisture finally moves in and highs don’t escape the 80s.
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast x
Latest Galleries
-
Inmate Craftsmanship and Trade Fair
-
Roswell Murder Investigation
-
Mugshot Gallery: February 2017
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round