Man who hit Albuquerque officer with car faces judge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who hit an Albuquerque police officer with his car, then took off, was in court Monday.

Thomas Stavros, 22, swerved out of his lane on I-40 near Rio Grande and ran into off-duty Officer Ray Loomis, who was on his motorcycle.

A witness took down Stavros’ license plate, and that’s how police were able to track him down.

In November, Judge Charles Brown ordered Stavros to serve nine months behind bars and then come back to evaluate the sentence.

In court Monday, Judge Brown had a message for him.

“If you would have just stopped…that would have made such a difference in this matter,” Judge Brown said.

Judge Brown then agreed to grant Stavros time served, adding five years supervised probation.