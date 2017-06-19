Man who hit Albuquerque officer with car faces judge

By Published: Updated:
Thomas Stavros
Thomas Stavros

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who hit an Albuquerque police officer with his car, then took off, was in court Monday.

Thomas Stavros, 22, swerved out of his lane on I-40 near Rio Grande and ran into off-duty Officer Ray Loomis, who was on his motorcycle.

A witness took down Stavros’ license plate, and that’s how police were able to track him down.

In November, Judge Charles Brown ordered Stavros to serve nine months behind bars and then come back to evaluate the sentence.

In court Monday, Judge Brown had a message for him.

“If you would have just stopped…that would have made such a difference in this matter,” Judge Brown said.

Judge Brown then agreed to grant Stavros time served, adding five years supervised probation.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s