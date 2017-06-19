Maldonado Jr. hopes latest victory leads to something big in boxing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fidel Maldonado Jr. isn’t sure what will be next but, the newly crowned WBC Fecarbox Super Lightweight Champion feels like something big may be headed his way. Fidel believes it’s not because of his belt, but the resume of the opponent he defeated to get it.

“This one is a big one because of who I beat,” said Maldonado. “The belt is not too important to me. Just that guy’s name on my resume is big. He has Sugar Shane, Paul Malignaggi, Eric Morales, all legends.”

Pablo Cesar Cano went into his fight against Maldonado Saturday night as a heavy favorite. The crowd at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas were treated to a boxing lesson taught by Maldonado. Maldonado is known for abandoning his game plan and brawling with opponents. This time he stuck to the script and fought a beautiful fight.

It was reflected in two of the judges’ scoring cards. One judge, to Maldonado’s surprise, favored Cano.

“When they read the first scorecard,” said Maldonado. “I was like alright, finally I got this. When they read the second one I said oh…they are going to rip me off. Once they said the third one, I was happy, but at the same time I am moving on to the next thing.”

Maldonado, a hardcore Denver Broncos fan, said he might have to give the Dallas Cowboys love this season. Some former members of the Cowboys were in the audience rooting for Maldonado.

“I didn’t really notice, but my girl told me that the retired ones were all cheering for me,” said Maldonado. “I thought that was pretty cool. I can’t dislike the Cowboys anymore.”