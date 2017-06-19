Lost wallet leads to suspected car thief’s arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected car thief was busted after he left behind a key piece of evidence.

The alleged victim says he stopped to make a deposit at the Western Commerce Bank on Wyoming near Indian School. When he came out, his car was gone but there was a wallet there instead.

Police say the man was able to borrow a phone to text his iPhone, which was in his car.

He told the suspected thief, 22-year-old Tyler Serrano, he took his car but left his wallet. That’s when police say Serrano quickly returned to the scene, where he was arrested.