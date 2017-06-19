Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: A mild and quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s under a mostly clear sky. Afternoon temperatures will skyrocket back to the 70s, 80s and 90s (low 100s expected for those across southwest and south-central NM). A mostly sunny sky will blanket the state with a handful of spot storms possible over the high country. This weekend’s cold front brought in *some moisture… but not enough to fire off storms across the entire state. High pressure building overhead will keep the storm track well to the north – no big weather-maker expected.

TUESDAY: Even warmer! Expect widespread 90s and low 100s across central, southern and eastern NM. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH is in effect for the Northwest Plateau and middle Rio Grande Valley Tuesday afternoon for afternoon highs +100°. Sunshine will dominate for most with only a few spotty storms likely over the high country.

MIDWEEK: Afternoon highs will remain well above average with the Albuquerque-metro area in the low 100s. Mostly sunny conditions can be expected with isolated storms possible over the mountains.