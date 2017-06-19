June 19th Morning Rush: 1 killed, 10 injured after man plows van into crowd by London mosque

1. One person is under arrest for another attack early Monday morning in London. One person is dead and 10 others injured after a van crashed into pedestrians outside a London mosque. Officials say this has all the signs of a terrorist attack. Witnesses say the driver of the van turned into the crowd and one of the victims became trapped underneath. Cell phone shows the chaos moments after the incident. Police arrested the driver, a 48-year-old man but have given no further details.

2. The Encino Fire burning northwest of Rio Rancho is now 2,100 acres and zero percent contained. Some resident were forced to leave their homes. Crews are also watching the Cajete Fire which has burned 1,400 acres so far. It’s now 80 percent contained. Officials say that fire was caused by a campfire. Fire officials are reminding you about campfire safety after responding to at least three abandoned campfires Sunday.

3. A mild and quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s under a mostly clear sky. Afternoon temperatures will skyrocket back to the 70s, 80s and 90s (low 100s expected for those across southwest and south-central NM).

4. Albuquerque city councilors are expected to reach a decision about a proposal that would let voters decide about a potential city-wide gas tax to help improve Albuquerque roads. The proposal is asking to add two cents per gallon on gas. Counselors say the money will not pay for the Albuquerque Rapid Transit project. Monday night’s meeting is set for 5 p.m. at the Vincent E. Griego chambers.

5. A new website is helping parents review coaches and teams for local youth sports could soon be available via app. The app was created by Albuquerque parent Anita Hopkins. It allows parents to communicate with each other and share their experiences with different youth sports teams within the city.

The Morning’s Top Stories