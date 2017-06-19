John’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

After a Father’s Day cool down, temperatures will be heating back up this week. Afternoon highs will be 10° – 15° above average, with much of the state reaching the triple digits at some point this week. Excessive Heat Watches are in effect across the Four Corners and the Rio Grande Valley, to include Albuquerque.

The cold front over the weekend has helped bump up the moisture across the eastern part of the state. While most areas will remain dry, a few spot showers and storms will be possible along and east of the central mountain chain through at least midweek.