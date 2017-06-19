In The Community: Duke City Gladiators

Andres Trujillo and Juvi Ray Berry, Defensive Back for the Duke City Gladiators, joined New Mexico Living to tell us about indoor football in Albuquerque.

The Duke City Gladiators are connecting with local athletes, with players from the University of New Mexico, Eastern New Mexico University and Manzano High School. This year, they made their first playoff appearance in the organization history. The games are played at Tingley Coliseum and the 2018 season begins in February.

Fro more information, visit their website.

