For Your Information: New Mexico Fermentation Festival

Stephanie Cameron, Publisher of Edible Magazine and Diane Reese from the Hubbell House Alliance joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the New Mexico Fermentation Festival this weekend.

The 2016 Fermentation Festival was so well received, this year’s event will be even bigger with workshops, food sampling, a petting zoo and a Kraut Mob.

The festival is on Saturday, June 24, from 11 a.m. through 5:30 p.m. at the Gutierrez-Hubbell House in the South Valley.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Bernalillo County