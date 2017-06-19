For Your Education: Big Brothers Big Sisters Mentor 2.0

Angela Reed Padilla, CEO Big Brothers Big Sisters, Jose Soto, Mentee and 2017 Amy Biehl High School Graduate, and Julie Radoslovich, Principal of South Valley Academy, joined New Mexico Living to talk about the successful Mentor 2.0 program.

The Mentor 2.0 program teams mentor and students from Amy Biel High School and South Valley Academy and last year they had a 98 percent High School graduation success rate. They are accepting volunteers for the 2017-2018 school year, which begins in the fall.

For information, visit their website.

