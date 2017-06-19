FBI searching for suspect vehicle following agent-involved shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI says it is investigating an agent-involved shooting that happened in a northwest Albuquerque parking lot Monday.

The FBI says the shooting happened in the Home Depot parking lot near Coors and I-40 around 5 p.m.

Authorities say the suspect got away after striking an officer, who was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

No other law enforcement injuries were reported, however it’s unknown if any suspects were injured.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a 2008-2014 Dodge Charger with lime green racing stripes. It also is said to have lime green on the wheel rims.

The car had a New Mexico Support Our Troops license plate frame on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 505-889-1390.