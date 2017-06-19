DA facing reckless driving, ethics charges to be arraigned Monday

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico District Attorney facing charges after a bizarre traffic stop is expected to be arraigned in Silver City Monday.

DA Francesca Estevez is charged with reckless driving and ethics violations related to this traffic stop last June. Estevez was driving her state-owned car on her day-off, when she was spotted speeding and driving into oncoming traffic.

One officer thought she looked like she was quote, “loaded”, but police never charged her or even gave her a sobriety test.

Estevez’ lawyer claims she’s being targeted for openly criticizing the way officers in a local drug task force were storing evidence.