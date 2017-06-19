Coroner’s 1908 report unveiled for famed New Mexico lawman

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Officials in southern New Mexico’s Dona Ana County have publicly unveiled the coroner’s report for the Old West lawman who fatally shot Billy the Kid.

The February 1908 document written in cursive script and signed by six men laid out the few findings of a coroner’s jury investigation into the shooting death of famed sheriff Pat Garrett.

The previously unknown document was discovered by a county clerk’s office employee last November in the clerk’s office vault.

The county kept its discovery secret for months before the document was presented to the public for the first time Friday.

According to the Las Cruces Sun-News, about 150 people attended the unveiling ceremony at the county’s Government Center including one of Garrett’s granddaughters — Susannah Garrett of Santa Fe.