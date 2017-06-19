City councilors to hear resolution on ART study

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City councilors are set to hear a resolution introduced by councilor and mayoral candidate Dan Lewis to study the Albuquerque Rapid Transit project.

The traffic, economic and environmental study will look at data after ART is in place. It will compare the results with data from one year and two years before the project.

The resolution states if studies find ART has not done a lot of good, Lewis wants to open up those dedicated bus lanes to all traffic.

Councilor Lewis says he has always opposed the project.

