BLOOMFIELD, N.M. (KRQE) – Pilots and balloon-enthusiasts are heading home after the 10th annual San Juan River Balloon Rally in Bloomfield over the weekend. Close to 20 balloons took to the New Mexico sky over San Juan County. Families even had the chance to see a Balloon Glow Saturday night. The rally is held every June around Fathers Day with plans already in the works for next year. They hope to get perfect weather like what was seen over the weekend.

