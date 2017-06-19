Assistant Coach Charles McMillian is leaving Lobos football

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico defensive passing game coordinator and safeties coach Charles McMillian is leaving the program after three years to become the first head football coach at a new prep high school.

St. Francis Episcopal is located in the Houston area. Coach McMillian said in a press release that the new job is a perfect opportunity for his family. McMillian also said he always wanted to be a head football coach on the high school level. Since McMillan arrived at New Mexico, the defensive secondary improved.

Prior to his taking over the defensive passing game duties, the Lobos had only four interceptions. They have snagged 33 since that time.

“Chuck did a tremendous job for us,” said Lobos Head Coach Bob Davie in a statement. “I’m very happy for him to get this opportunity to be a head coach and continue to affect the lives of young men. I think he will do a great job.”