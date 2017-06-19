Albuquerque woman accused of torturing child appears in court

Jonathan Ruiz and Crystal Harrison
Jonathan Ruiz and Crystal Harrison

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman accused of torturing a young child was back in court Monday.

Crystal Harrison and her boyfriend Jonathan Ruiz were arrested in January after Ruiz’s 5-year-old son was found with severe bruising all over his body in the shape of a belt buckle.

Police say she’s also accused of holding him underwater.

Harrison previously posted a $5,000 cash or surety bond.

The judge said that would stand.

Harrison pleaded not guilty.

She will be under supervision while she awaits trial and cannot have any contact with Ruiz.

