ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say they have not made any arrests in the shooting death of a 26-year-old man.

It happened Friday evening on Tennessee near Chico in Northeast Albuquerque.

APD says there was a fight between Daniel Kramer and his girlfriend’s family.

They say Kramer shot and critically injured a 15-year-old member of her family.

Then another member of her family shot and killed Kramer.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects.