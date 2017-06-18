Police: Man attempts to strangle and tase officers during arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say a man tried to strangle and tase officers as they tried to arrest him.

It happened around 10:00 a.m. Saturday. Police say they were called to the Church’s Chicken on San Mateo near Candelaria about a couple in a physical altercation.

When officers tried to arrest John Sena, they say Sena kicked one officer, then tried to strangle another officer with his lapel camera and radio cords.

APD also said Sena attempted to take an officer’s taser. Sena later claimed he was violent due to having Tourette Syndrome. It’s a claim he used in court.

Sena: “I don’t understand something, ma’am. I’ve been diagnosed with Tourette syndrome.”

Judge: “I just released you on your own recognizance, sir. Are you arguing with me about that? OK, have a seat.”

Sena was released without bond.

He’s charged with battery on a peace officer. According to court records, he has a history of violence, theft, and arson.