New Mexico State Police respond to possible hostage situation at Alamogordo pistachio farm

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE)– New Mexico State Police have responded to an Alamogordo pistachio farm in reference to a possible hostage situation Sunday.

NMSP says they are negotiating with a suspect at the Mcginn’s Pistachio Farm who is possibly armed and believed to have taken hostages in one of the buildings.

State Police say they have sent every available resource to the scene, including tactical units and the crisis negotiation team.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.

Information is limited at this time.

KRQE will continue to provide updates as details are made available.