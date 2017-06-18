Man facing multiple charges after leading deputies on car chase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies say one man got violent after he led them on a high speed chase.

BSCO says deputies tried to pull over Scotty Drennan for speeding, when he took off, leading them on a chase through the North Valley.

According to a criminal complaint, Drennan abandoned the car after it blew a tire. When deputies confronted him, he started punching them.

Deputies say the car was reported stolen, and that Drennan also had meth on him. He’s now facing a slew of charges.

“You’re charged with aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of battery on a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, and false title and registration.”

Drennan is being held without bond while it’s determined whether he’ll remain behind bars until trial.