Lobo Men’s Basketball is having to adjust to Weir’s new system

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- It’s been a whirlwind summer for Lobo Men’s Basketball. It all stems from the hiring of new Head Coach Paul Weir, and since then change across the board set in. 6 Lobos from last season’s roster decided to transfer out of the program, and for the guys that have decided to stay it has been a process getting used to the new Weir Regime.

“I don’t know if they like the 2 mile runs and the mandatory breakfast and the other things that we are doing right now. It’s a little bit of a change for some of them, but it’s something they have to go through and adjust, but I am really glad that the guys that are here are working through it and I think eventually they will see, like I said the fruits of their labor”, said UNM Head Basketball Coach Paul Weir.

As of now Weir still has 4 open scholarship spots for next season’s team.