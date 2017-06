ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- The Isotopes were coming off of an 8-4 victory over Sacramento in game 1 of their 4 game series, but Albuquerque’s bats would be silenced in game 2. They did get 5 hits in Sacramento on Sunday, but the Topes would not find the Scoreboard.

The River cats take game two 1-0. Game 3 will be on Monday at 8:05 pm, and they will be in Sacramento until Tuesday. The Isotopes will then return home for a 4 game home stand with El Paso starting on Thursday at 7:05 pm.