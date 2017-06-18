Dads celebrate Father’s Day in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a relaxing Father’s Day around the metro Sunday, with plenty of people getting outside to enjoy the summer weather.

Lots of families kept cool under the shade during a concert in Old Town Sunday morning. Another concert was held at the zoo.

“Usually we just go to some restaurant somewhere on these kinds of occasions and I said, no it’s too nice, let’s go to the zoo and have a picnic,” said John Knight, father.

The zoo also held other Father’s events, including discovery stations and “Dunk Your Dad” Dunk-Tank.