RIO RANCO, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews are tackling a 13-acre brush fire in far Northwest Rio Rancho.

KRQE News 13 was told the fire is near the intersection of King Blvd and Encino Rd, in an undeveloped part of the town.

The fire is due West of the Santa Ana Star Center.

Rio Rancho, Corrales and Sandoval County Fire crews are all on scene.

The large smoke plume from the brush fire can be seen across the Metro area.

We’ll bring you updates on this story as it develops.