Chris’ Sunday Forecast

A cold front is going to bring some temporary relief from the record heat with relatively cooler temperatures for Father’s Day. Afternoon temperatures will be 10°-20° cooler especially across eastern New Mexico today. Temperatures will be slightly cooler by a few degrees here in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. Temperatures will soar to the triple digits again in the Southwest. If you live near the canyon, you will likely feel some canyon winds today with wind gusts up to 40-45 mph out of the east.

The short-lived cool down will come to an end on Monday. Another ridge of high pressure will build over much of the western U.S. next week. This ridge of high pressure will cause the heat to build once again over New Mexico. There will be at least four afternoons this upcoming week that Albuquerque could hit the low 100’s and challenge record hot temperatures. Most of the state will be baking in the heat into next weekend.