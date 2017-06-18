Albuquerque Uber drivers lend hand to people affected by Cajete Fire

JEMEZ, N.M. (KRQE) – Uber drivers got together Sunday to help people affected by the Cajete Fire.

A group called “Random Acts of Rideshare” collected donations of water, food, and other supplies from the Albuquerque community. They also collected donations from Smith’s and Krispy Kreme, and carried them in a trailer donated by U-Haul up to the Jemez.

The donations were distributed to people who have had to leave their homes because of the fire.

Many of those people may get home to find spoiled food because of power loss in the firefighting zone.