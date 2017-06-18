Albuquerque man arrested accused of raping woman behind dumpster

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is behind bars accused of raping an unconscious woman behind a dumpster.

Albuquerque Police say they were called to a neighborhood near Girard and Central Friday evening.

An officer says when they arrived, he witnessed David Robles crouched over a partially clothed and unconscious woman, raping her behind a dumpster.

According to a criminal complaint, another man who was nearby was also questioned, but the two men gave police several different stories about what happened.

Robles claimed the two met up with the woman earlier in the day along with even more men, who may have been involved, but he wouldn’t name them.

Robles is now in jail being held without bond.