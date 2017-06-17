Two men arrested in connection with attack of off-duty Border Patrol agent

DONA ANA COUNTY, NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two men have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and assault of an off-duty border patrol agent.

33-year-old Sergio Vanegas-Quinonez and 31-year-old Fernando Puga were both arrested this week.

The agent was found along the side of the road in Dona Ana County with what are described as serious injuries to his head, chest and hands.

The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office said the two confronted the off-duty agent in Northeast El Paso, as he was helping his mother at a tamale stand.

The agent gave the men a ride, that’s when they pulled out a pellet gun and a machete. The agent was struck with the machete then abandoned in Northwest Las Cruces.

The off-duty agent is still in critical condition at a hospital. The Las Cruces Sun-News reported two of his fingers were partially amputated in the attack.

The Sun News also reported Vanegas-Quinonez is a Mexican citizen and Puga is believed to be from Las Cruces.