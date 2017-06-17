Santa Fe police investigating homicide early Saturday morning

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 31-year-old Hispanic man early Saturday morning.

Police say the victim was found unresponsive on scene and later died.

SFPD says it happened around 3:40 a.m. on Viento Segundo Dr. near Santa Fe National Cemetery.

Saturday morning, officers were looking for the suspect.

Police describe him as a 6 feet 2 inches tall Caucasian man, wearing a gray or black shirt and shorts. They say he also has a neck tattoo.

SFPD says the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. They are also looking for another person of interest.

No other information is available. This story will be updated.