Holly Holm wins in Singapore

ALBUQUERQUE N.M.(KRQE)-Holly Holm is back in the win column. The former UFC Bantamweight Champion scored a third round TKO against opponent Bethe Corriea at UFC Fight Night 111 in Singapore Saturday. It was a fight that was a little sluggish on action until Holm delivered a kick to Corriea’s head to end the fight at 1:09 mark in round three. The victory ended a three fight losing streak and marked Holm’s return to the bantamweight division after taking one fight as a featherweight. Holm improved her record to 11-3 with the win. Corriea drops to 10-3-1. Holm can start her journey to try and regain the bantamweight title she first secured with a stunning upset of Ronda Rousey in November of 2015. Holm lost the belt in her first title defense against Miesha Tate in March of 2016.

