ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- The Farmington Frackers are off to a very hot start in their inaugural season. The Team defeated the Nevada Blue Jays in both games of their double header on Saturday to better to 11-0 on the season.

They beat the Jays 12-4 in game one and then came from behind to get a 9-8 victory in game 2. The Frackers will finish up their series with the Jays on Sunday at Ricketts Park in Farmington at 1 pm.